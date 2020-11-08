Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

An assailant approached and attempted to stab IDF troops operating near a refugee camp southwest of Hebron Sunday morning, the IDF Spokesperson reported.

The troops thwarted the attack, with no IDF casualties. The assailant was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

According to the report, the terrorist arrived in the area in a vehicle, got out of the vehicle, and advanced towards the IDF fighters with a knife drawn in an attempt to stab the fighters who were engaged in reinforcements.

The fighters called on the terrorist to stop and carried out a suspect’s arrest protocol. When the suspect failed to heed their warning, they fired in order to neutralize him.