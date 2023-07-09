Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/Flash90

Two women seriously wounded in last week’s car-ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv are “out of danger” and in stable condition, Ichilov Hospital announced Sunday.

The two women are fully conscious and breathing without the assistance of ventilators, Ichilov, which is part of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, said in a statement.

“They will continue treatment in the coming weeks,” it added.

One of the women was pregnant and lost her baby while fighting for her life in the hospital.

Last Tuesday, a PA Arab terrorist drove his car into pedestrians at a bus stop on Pinchas Rosen Street in Tel Aviv’s northeastern Ramat Hahayal neighborhood.

He then got out of the vehicle and stabbed additional victims with a sharp object. There were seven victims in total.

An armed civilian at the scene shot the assailant dead.

The terrorist was identified as Abed Halilah, who was in Israel illegally.

Hamas said that Halilah was a member of the Gaza-based terror group and praised the attack as a “heroic” response to Israel’s military operation in Jenin.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the attack would not break the country’s resolve to combat terrorism.

“Whoever thinks that such an attack will deter us from continuing our fight against terrorism is wrong. He simply does not know the spirit of the State of Israel, does not know our government, our citizens and our fighters,” said the premier.