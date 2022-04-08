Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Diplomatic reactions to Thursday night’s terrorist attack in Tel Aviv began appearing shortly before midnight from the international community.

International diplomats were “horrified”, “appalled” and “shocked” by the scenes of terror on Dizengoff, one of the busiest streets in Tel Aviv.

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland condemned the terrorist attack Thursday night in Tel Aviv that claimed the lives of two people and wounded 14 others, including those treated for emotional trauma.

“Appalled by another heinous attack this evening in Tel Aviv,” Wennesland wrote in a tweet.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the victims & wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Deplore the welcoming of this attack by Hamas; there is no glory in terror. These acts must stop now & be condemned by all.”

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides likewise expressed his shock in response to the attack. “Horrified to see another cowardly terror attack on innocent civilians, this time in Tel Aviv. Praying for peace, and sending condolences to the victims and their families. This has to stop!”

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also condemned the attack. “Appalled by the latest reports from Tel Aviv, where innocent people enjoying a Thursday night with friends and family were targeted by gunfire,” she wrote in a tweet.

“The UK stands with Israel and against this abhorrent violence.”

Neil Wigan, UK Ambassador to Israel, condemned the attack as well. “The reports of attacks in Tel Aviv tonight are shocking. It is devastating to see innocent civilians brutally targeted again. Our deepest sympathy to all those affected. We stand with Israel as it faces these threats,” he wrote.

The Embassy of Italy also issued a statement: “Appalled by yet another terror attack, this evening in the heart of Tel Aviv. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the wounded. We firmly stand by Israel and its people.”