Photo Credit: Screenshot, Global Terrorism Index

According to the Global Terrorism Index, Israel is among the countries most affected by terrorism.

Singapore, Norway, Iceland, and Finland are the world’s safest countries, with Singapore in first place and the other three tied for second place. The top ten countries include Hong Kong, Switzerland, Canada, Indonesia, Denmark, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Austria, China and the Netherlands.

The World Terrorism Index ranks Azerbaijan as the 18th safest country out of a list of 141.

The Global Terrorism Index (GTI) is a comprehensive study analyzing the impact of terrorism covering 99.7 percent of the world’s population. It takes into account the number of terrorist incidents, deaths from terrorism, counter-terrorism, the effectiveness of terrorism investigations, and many other indicators. The GTI report is produced by the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), using data from Dragonfly’s TerrorismTracker database and other sources.

The countries experiencing the most significant levels of terrorist activities and threats are Burkina Faso with a score of 8.571, followed by Israel with 8.143, Mali, 7.998, Pakistan, 7.916, Syria, 7.890, and Afghanistan, 7.825.

The US is the 30th safest country in the world, with a 4.14 overall score.

Subsequent rankings include Iran in 26th place with a score of 4.464, Turkey 29th with 4.168, Russia 35th with 3.016, France 38th with 2.647, Norway 53rd with 1.747, Armenia 76th with 0.423, the United Arab Emirates in 79th with 0.233, and Lithuania 87th with 0.059.