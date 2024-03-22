Photo Credit: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

According to Ynet, the UK, which is considered by many to be Israel’s second friendliest ally in the world, has set a demand to allow diplomats or Red Cross personnel to visit the Hamas terrorists who were captured on October 7 as they were carrying out inconceivable atrocities. The report suggests British Foreign Minister David Cameron has warned in talks with Israeli officials that if they continue to bar the Red Cross from visiting those monsters, they should not be surprised if an arms embargo against Israel is announced across Europe.

The Telegraph noted wryly that the extent of Lord Cameron’s potential impact on decision-making within the EU remains ambiguous, and recalled recent reports that the British Government was contemplating withholding arms should Israel undertake an invasion of Rafah.

The House of Commons Library reported on February 20 that the Secretary of State for Defense, Grant Shapps, said that UK defense exports to Israel are “relatively small,” amounting to £42 million ($53 million) in 2022. That’s not a lot of embargoing, especially when split between threatening Israel regarding the Red Cross and Rafah – it comes to $26.5 million per threat.

By the way, I know you’ll be delighted to find out that the UK’s per capita GDP is $46,510, while Israel’s is $52,170. The empire is shrinking, and so is its ability to threaten anybody.

Now, to some hard facts, care of the British Red Cross:

Over the last five months, families of hostages held in Gaza have endured unimaginable suffering as they wait for news of their loved ones. Colleagues from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have been working round the clock to access the hostages and provide desperate families with information about their loved ones. From day one, they have repeatedly called for access to the hostages so that they can check on their wellbeing, deliver any medicine they need, and allow them to exchange messages with loved ones. But they have not yet been granted access to the hostages, and this is a source of deep frustration and grave concern. The plight of the hostages held in Gaza remains one of ICRC’s utmost priorities. They are standing by to facilitate and bring the remaining hostages back to their loved ones. But the situation is extremely difficult. The ICRC does not have information about where the hostages are.

In light of the above information, one would expect Lord Cameron to pounce on Hamas, or at least its supporters, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, and Iran to put an end to this lingering atrocity and immediately permit the Red Cross to visit the Israeli hostages – for the first time!

David Cameron is simply not a friend of Israel or the Jews. This should be acknowledged so that the next time he knifes us we’ll be able to suppress our shocked surprise.

On November 23, the Telegraph reported that Cameron visited the site of the Be’eri massacre, and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to urge him to allow humanitarian aid to Gaza. Cameron told the BBC, on the same day he saw the Hamas atrocities firsthand, that Israel “must abide by international humanitarian law,” that the number of Arab casualties in Gaza was “too high,” and that “settler violence” was “completely unacceptable.”

According to the Telegraph, Cameron describes himself as a practicing Christian and an active member of the Church of England. He said he considers the Bible “a sort of handy guide” on morality and views Britain as a “Christian country.” He also aims to put faith back into politics.

In my humble view, Cameron’s preaching to the victims of violence is part of Christianity’s replacement doctrine just as the Arab hostility toward Zionism is its replacement doctrine. Neither can tolerate the fact that the Jews are independent and thriving on the land of their forefathers (and foremothers), because if the Jews are alive and well, they cannot be replaced as God’s chosen people.

This, too, should be acknowledged, so that the next time we are knifed we’ll be able to suppress our shocked surprise.