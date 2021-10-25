Photo Credit: YouTube screen grab

A six-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of a terrible cable in Italy has been ordered returned to his Italian relatives.

After the crash that killed his parents, a younger sibling and 11 others, Eitan Biran was flown to Israel by his maternal Israeli grandfather, Shmulik Peleg, after the child’s release from a hospital in Turin, following weeks of treatment.

Since that time, a bitter custody battle has been taking place between the child’s paternal family in Italy – who say he was taken from the country without their knowledge — and his maternal family in Israel. Eitan’s Italian family filed a legal complaint to secure his return.

Italian juvenile court officials ruled the child should live with Aya Biran, a paternal aunt, in northern Italy near Pavia.

On Monday an Israeli court agreed; Judge Iris Ilotovich-Segal of the Tel Aviv family court ordered that Eitan be sent back to his relatives in “the place of his normal residence, which is Italy,” where he had lived from infancy.

The judge also wrote in her decision that “there is supreme importance in focusing on the medical and emotional condition of the minor and giving him the support, treatment and embrace he needs following the tragedy that befell him and his family.”

The judge also ordered the child’s grandfather to pay $20,000 in expenses and attorney fees, according to Ynet.