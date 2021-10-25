Photo Credit: Haim Zach (GPO)
NSC head Meir Ben-Shabbat (L) and Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin (2nd from right) at Ben Gurion International before departure to Bahrain, October 18, 2020.

A 737-700 (A6-AIN) VIP aircraft owned by Emirati Royal Jet Airlines is set to arrive in Israel on a direct flight from Saudi Arabia, according to Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster.

The flight, originating in Riyadh, will land at Ben Gurion International Airport on Monday evening, according to the report.

Information about the passenger/s on the flight and the reason for the arrival in Israel has not been disclosed.

Last month White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed the possibility of Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords during his meeting in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS), sources involved in the talks told reporters.

United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan signed the multilateral normalization agreement with Israel last autumn.

