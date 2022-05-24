Photo Credit: Tomás Del Coro / Wikimedia

Israel’s national carrier, ELAL Airlines, has announced it will move its US headquarters from New York to Miami, an additional destination flown by the airline.

ELAL also flies to Boston and Los Angeles.

Advertisement



The move, part of the streamlining required for Israeli government COVID assistance, has been approved by the carrier’s board of directors, its auditing committee and Israel’s Finance Ministry.

It will save the airline half a million dollars, the company said.

The annual rent will cost $90,000, according to Globes.

ELAL headquarters has been located for decades in New York, the dominant North American market for the carrier.

The move was reported by the company in its first quarter financial statement, which said the move would have a “negligible” effect on the airline.

The new headquarters will be housed in a building owned by controlling shareholder Kenny Rozenberg, Globes reported.

The company plans to expand its operations by adding more flights to more US destinations.