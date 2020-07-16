Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90
EL AL planes parked at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Israel’s national carrier, EL AL Airlines, announced Thursday that the current ban on all scheduled flights is being extended until the end of the summer.

The suspension of all flights has been officially extended until at least August 31, the airline announced. In addition, there will be no renewal of any contracts until that date.

Israel’s travel ban on incoming foreign travelers combined with the 14-day quarantine requirement for Israelis who arrive from abroad have been cited as two of the reasons for the airline’s decision to extend the flight suspension.

Employees currently on unpaid leave are being notified they are not to return to their positions at least until September — and perhaps not even then.

Nearly all of the airline’s 6,500 employees have been on unpaid leave since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

