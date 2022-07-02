Home Travel Where Am I Where Am I: Official Residence TravelWhere Am I Where Am I: Official Residence By Jewish Press News Desk - 4 Tammuz 5782 – July 2, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-official-residence/2022/07/02/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-official-residence/2022/07/02/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Where Am I Where Am I: Under Renovation Jerusalem Jerusalem Arabs Now Have to Prove Ownership Over Contested Property News Briefs Police Arrest Arab for Participating in Jerusalem Day Riots Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines IDF & Security IDF Intercepts 3 Hezbollah UAVs Heading for Karish Gas Field Headline Watch: Prime Minister Yair Lapid Delivers His First Speech Upon Taking Office Latest News Stories NY NYC Mayor Launches First US Mobile COVID-19 ‘Test to Treat” Program NY NY Gov. Hochul Signs Law Restoring Business Access to Low-Cost Workers’ Compensation Coverage Where Am I Where Am I: Official Residence US PA Says Bullet That Killed Abu Akleh to be Examined by US Antisemitism Hearing Gets Intense Over Accusations of Growing Antisemitism at CUNY Schools IDF & Security IDF Intercepts 3 Hezbollah UAVs Heading for Karish Gas Field News Briefs The Environment 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Northern Israel Jordan 10 Dead, 251 Injured in Toxic Gas Leak at Jordanian Port of Aqaba Sponsored Post Join Israeli Higher Education Institutions in the Fight for a Greener Future Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today Judaism Gush Etzion 19-Year-Old Completes Shas for Second Time Photo of the Day Shrouded in Mystery and Conspiracy Theories, Search for Moishi Kleinerman Nearing Day 100 Health and Medicine Bar Ilan U. Researchers Link Elderly Who Give Away Money to Early Alzheimer’s Disease Religious & Secular in Israel Rabbi Pachter (Ne’emanei Torah Va’Avodah): Yamina’s Downfall an Opportunity for Moderate Religious Zionists Something Random from the Week Bennett’s Farewell to his Cabinet: Gaza Was Quiet Under My Rule Government David Israel