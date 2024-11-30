Photo Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90

(JNS) Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.) was the target of a bomb threat, the Jewish congressman stated on Friday.

“I was recently notified of a bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home,” Magaziner stated. “We are safe and there was no evidence of a bomb on the property.”

Advertisement





JNS sought comment from Magaziner’s office, which said that “the investigation is still ongoing.”

Nearly the entire Connecticut congressional delegation was the target of threats on Thanksgiving, Axios reported. Several nominees of President-elect Donald Trump for his future administration also received threats.

“Dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us,” Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Trump’s transition team, stated.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) stated that “threats of violence against elected officials are unacceptable, unconscionable and have no place in a civilized society,” Politico reported.

Other Jewish politicians were also targeted this past week.

Share this article on WhatsApp: