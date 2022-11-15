Photo Credit: Courtesy of Laura Rosenberg Hosid

Antisemitic graffiti was found at the Bethesda Trolley Trail in Maryland on Monday, including stick figures hanging from gallows alongside the words “no mercy for Jews,” as well as a swastika.

Commenting both on Monday’s graffiti discovery and the recent distribution of antisemitic flyers in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C., Jewish Federation of Greater Washington CEO Gil Preuss said in a statement, “These antisemitic and hateful symbols and materials have no place in our society.”

“Federation continues to work closely with our security team and local law enforcement to learn more about these incidents and continue to keep our community safe,” said Preuss. “Our Jewish community continues to stand strong and resilient in the face of hatred and antisemitism in all forms, and we ask the greater community to stand with us in this fight against hate.”

Alan Ronkin, director of the American Jewish Committee’s office in Washington, called the graffiti “a sickening reminder of the rise of antisemitism in our county.”

“The Jewish community will not be intimidated by these vicious messages,” Ronkin said. “We stand together with our friends and allies as a proud and strong community. We thank local law enforcement for their attention to this incident and to local officials who facilitated having the graffiti removed.”

In the same region, George Washington University has recently seen several antisemitic incidents, including posters targeting Zionists with obscene language and protests calling for terrorism targeting Jews. Leaflets were found around the school’s main campus in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Washington, with text reading “Zionists F*** Off.”