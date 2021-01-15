Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Senate Democrats

There’s an old saying that goes, “What’s sauce for the goose should be sauce for the gander.”

In the United States, one can see if the saying will stand the test of time as so-called “progressive” Democrats now push a new initiative to “rein in” the media, according to Fox News.

“There’s absolutely a commission that’s being discussed,” said New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “Several members of Congress in some of my discussions have brought up ‘media literacy’ because that is a part of what happened here,” she said on Instagram Live.

“We’re going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment so that you can’t just spew disinformation and misinformation,” she added.

But wait. Are we hearing AOC, or are we hearing that “extremist” Republican President Donald J. Trump, the one who spent the last four years railing against the “fake news media?”

It sure looks like those two — opponents up to this point — actually have more in common than meets the eye, now that the Democrats managed to safely tuck away the threat of a Trump Administration 2.0 in 2024.

Media moguls, however, were “shocked and appalled” that AOC said Congress is looking into forming a sort of Ministry of Truth (a la 1984) following last week’s storming of the US Capitol.

Fox & Friends anchor Steve Doocy pulled in media columnist Joe Concha from The Hill to help discuss which media might be targeted by AOC, who leads The Squad in Congress, as she begins to formulate her plan of attack.

New York Post columnist David Harsanyi has paid a great deal of attention to her remarks and doesn’t think they are at all amusing. Harsanyi wrote an op-ed for the Post, entitled, ‘AOC and other progressives have a new goal: Silence the press.”

Ironic to see that now being aimed at one of the most liberal and progressive Democrats in the House after having seen that very same vicious accusation aimed at President Trump almost immediately after he took office.

But Harsanyi said it best:

“Here, the Constitution “reins in” Congress from intruding on the speech of citizens, journalists, or any private institutions, not the other way around. . . The press should be challenging those in power, not obsequiously trying to earn gold stars from unelected bureaucrats on a state-run committee.

“As for AOC’s ideas: It’s just creepy, not to mention wholly un-American, for an elected official to advocate the state as adjudicator of veracity of our political speech.”