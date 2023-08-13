Photo Credit: Matty Stern/US Embassy via Flash 90

The Biden administration is seriously considering nominating former Treasury Secretary Jacob “Jack” Lew for the position of US ambassador in Israel.

A native New Yorker, Lew served as Treasury Secretary from 2013 to 2017; he also served as White House Chief of Staff from 2012 to 2013 and director of the Office of Management and Budget in both the Clinton and Obama administrations.

While anonymous US officials told Walla that President Joe Biden has yet to make a decision, Lew — an Orthodox Jew who served in various positions under presidents Clinton and Obama — is the only candidate undergoing a comprehensive background check, the site reported.

Other names that have previously been floated around Washington include former Reps. Robert Wexler (D-FL) and Steve Israel (D-NY).

The White House and a spokesperson for Lew refused public comment on the matter, Walla reported.

During a press conference last month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hinted at the Biden administration’s intention to nominate an ambassador to Israel before the November 2024 presidential election.

Blinken accused Senate Republicans of blocking the confirmation of Biden’s candidates for various position and said that “by the end of the summer, we expect Egypt, Israel, Jordan and Lebanon will all be without confirmed US ambassadors.”

Citing personal reasons, Ambassador Thomas Nides announced his departure in May, noting that he had been away from his family for more than 500 days.

US chargé d’affaires Stephanie Hallett, a career diplomat who previously served as deputy chief of mission in both Muscat, Oman, and Nicosia, Cyprus, will head the embassy in Jerusalem until the US Senate confirms an ambassador.