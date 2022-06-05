Photo Credit: The White House

US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Saudi Arabia — first scheduled for the end of this month — has been delayed to July, according to NBC News.

Biden Administration officials were quoted as saying more time was needed to plan the multi-stop trip, and that the glitch was not related to Israeli politics.

“We are working to confirm dates. When we have something to announce, we will,” an official allegedly told NBC News.

No new date has yet been set, as the White House reportedly waits for confirmation from the other stops on the itinerary.

The president also told reporters at a news conference this weekend, “I’m not sure whether I’m going,” when asked about his plans for visiting Saudi Arabia.

Biden was originally slated to spend two or three days in Israel — during which time he would also meet with Palestinian Authority officials in Bethlehem — before moving on to Saudi Arabia and then to Germany to attend the G7 Summit, set for June 26.