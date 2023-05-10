Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday updated his US counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, on the current status of Operation Shield and Arrow.

Gallant discussed “recent security developments in Israel”, including 400 rockets fired indiscriminately over the past two days by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization against Israeli citizens, his office said.

Advertisement





Gallant also briefed Austin on the successful operation conducted by the IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) to eliminate three senior PIJ leaders in Gaza, and detailed the imminent threats posed by the terrorists.

In addition, the defense minister underlined the IDF’s “readiness for every operational scenario, including a prolonged campaign and multi-front challenges,” his office said.

Gallant ended the conversation by thanking his American counterpart for his ongoing support for Israel’s right to defend itself and for the “unparalleled partnership between the respective defense establishments.”