Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Spigidbe83

At least one person has died and ten more were injured early Thursday morning in a massive condo building collapse on Collins Avenue in Miami-Dade County.

One boy has been pulled from the wreckage alive.

Advertisement



More than 80 fire and rescue units are at the scene.

A hotel located next door to the building has been evacuated due to fears the collapse may have compromised the structural integrity of nearby buildings.

A part of Champlain Towers South Condo, the ocean-facing building was completed in 1981. The portion of the building that collapsed had 45 units.

It collapsed at around 2 am. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett confirmed that 10 people were treated for injuries on site. Of those, “multiple injured” were evacuated to Jackson Memorial Medical Center and other nearby hospitals, according Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman of District 4, who spoke with the Miami Herald.

Officials say there may be further fatalities as the search continues.

“I lost a lot of friends,” said one surviving resident of the building who spoke with NBC Miami’s Sam Brock. “Part of the building was pancaked.”

Mayor Burkett said that 15 family units have escaped the disaster unscathed. Search and rescue teams, including sniffer dogs, continue to search for survivors.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has set up a family reunification center. For those seeking information about family members or friends, the number to call is 305-614-1819.