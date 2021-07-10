Photo Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department / Public domain
Surfside condo tower collapse (June 24, 2021) with second tower still visible prior to its demolition.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Saturday that 14 more bodies were found by recovery crews at the site of the Champlain Towers condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

The number of people confirmed dead reached 86, with 62 of the victims identified and 61 next-of-kin notified of their loss; a total of 211 people are now accounted for; 43 people are still missing, the mayor said.

Advertisement

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain Tony Trim said recovery crews are forced to replace the batteries in their equipment often in order to keep the effort going.

The south tower of the condo building inexplicably collapsed on June 24. The second tower in the structure, which remained standing but was not stable, was later demolished to make it safer and easier for search and recovery crews to continue their hunt for bodies of the victims.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli Arab MK Ahmad Tibi Taken to Emergency Room in Jerusalem, Will Return Sunday for Further Tests
Next articleHebron Spokesperson: UN Official Michael Lynk Perpetrates War Crime by Denying Jewish History
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...