Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israeli Arab Knesset member Ahmad Tibi, leader of the Ta’al party, went to the Emergency Room at Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center early Friday morning with extreme pain.

The MK, age 62, underwent a series of tests at the hospital, where he was diagnosed with kidney stones, Israeli Hebrew-language media reported.

Tibi was released the same day. The MK is scheduled to return to the hospital on Sunday for more tests.