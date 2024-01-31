Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Florida State University’s chapter of Students for a Democratic Society has lost its recognized status until May 15, 2025, following the disruption caused by its members, who engaged in pro-Hams chants during a meeting of the university’s governing board, the Tallahassee Democrat reported on Monday.

FSU spokeswoman Amy Farnum-Patronis said, “As an educational institution, Florida State University welcomes free inquiry, diverse thought, rigorous debate, and peaceful assembly. However, students and student organizations may not disrupt university business, student learning, or the normal operations of the university.”

When members of FSU’s SDS and other organizations arrived at the FSU Board of Trustees meeting on November 10, they had intended to participate in the public comment period. However, upon arrival, they discovered that the public comment period had taken place earlier than scheduled.

Farnum-Patronis clarified that the proceedings had progressed faster than anticipated, and cited a notice on the meeting agenda stating, “The agenda will be followed in subsequent order, and items may be heard earlier than the scheduled time.”

The SDS members were not amused. Initially, they silently displayed “Palestinian” flags at the back of the room. Some also held signs, including one featuring a marker-drawn Palestinian flag next to the words, “DOES FSU WANT TO PROFIT OFF ANOTHER GENOCIDE?” Subsequently, they began SMSing and posting, “FSU SILENCES ITS STUDENTS.”

A protester from SDS shouted, “We have a question. Why did you expedite public comment so we couldn’t come here? Why does FSU continue to fund genocide through its partnerships with Israel? Can any of you answer that?”

Chants ensued, with protesters declaring, “Free, free Palestine,” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The police were summoned, and they promptly escorted the protesters out.

SDS has until Saturday to appeal the decision to oust them from every official FSU event.