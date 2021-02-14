Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia

Disney MANDALORIAN actress Gina Carano will “produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for Daily Wire members” after she was axed by Disney last week. Carano, an MMA fighter-turned-actress, is also no longer with her agency, UTA, a spokesperson confirmed to Deadline in an exclusive report last week.

Lucasfilm Cancels Mandalorian’s Gina Carano for Saying the Nazis Culture Cancelled Jews Before Murdering Them

Advertisement



Carano said in a statement to media: “The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Carano will develop, produce, and star in the upcoming film, which The Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro says will release exclusively to the news outlet’s members as the company begins to expand its entertainment division.

Carano was fired last week by Disney and Lucasfilm for her social media post that likened America’s current political climate to that of early Nazi Germany.

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob,” said Shapiro.

“We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep cancelling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the X-Wing to take down their Death Star,” he added.

Lucasfilm released a statement saying she was “not currently employed” by the company and there were no plans for her to be in the future. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the company wrote. The #FireGinaCarano hashtag on social media began trending soon after, with users tagging Mandalorian VIPs.

So what did Carano do that was so bad?

She crossed the line by comparing the current vicious political social climate to that of Nazi Germany, writing, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors” in a TikTok post that was subsequently removed – but obviously, not quickly enough.

The fact that she wrote the truth, albeit a “woke” one at that, apparently came a little too close to home for millennials who needed crayons and coloring books in November 2016.

That simple equipment has become much more expensive and harder to find since the peaceful protest marches of 2020 plowed through the commercial districts of middleclass America.

Maybe that’s why the cancel culture is so much more popular with the extreme left-wing of the Democratic Party; it’s easier to eliminate someone than to engage with them as one does in a true democracy.