Photo Credit: US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Oreilly
An Israeli Air Force F-35I Lightning II 'Aldir' approaches a US Air Force 908th Expeditionary Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender to refuel over southern Israel, Aug. 2, 2020.

US Air Force Central Command and the Israeli Air Force conducted the exercise “Enduring Lightning II” on Aug. 2, 2020 in the skies over southern Israel. It is the second joint exercise between the two countries involving the F-35, US Air Force Central Command reported this week.

An Israeli Air Force F-35I Lightning II ‘Aldir’ approaches a US Air Force 908th Expeditionary Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender to refuel over southern Israel, Aug. 2, 2020. / US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Oreilly

The IAF’s 140th Squadron, which operates the “Adir” (F-35I) fighter jet, trained alongside the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing’s 421st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron. The 421st EFS operates the F-35A Lightning II and the 908th EARS flies the KC-10 Extender, which is an air refueling platform.

An Israeli Air Force F-35I Lightning II ‘Aldir’ approaches a US Air Force 908th Expeditionary Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender to refuel over southern Israel, Aug. 2, 2020. / US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Oreilly
The IAF 122nd Squadron also participated in the exercise. The squadron operates the “Nachshon” aircraft and is responsible for conducting air traffic control.

An Israeli Air Force F-35I Lightning II ‘Aldir’ approaches a US Air Force 908th Expeditionary Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender to refuel over southern Israel, Aug. 2, 2020. / US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Oreilly

The F-35, which is an advanced fifth generation fighter, is able to engage both aerial and ground threats. During the exercise, all specialties of the participants were needed from command and control to air refueling to engaging targets in order to neutralize the threat in each proposed scenario.

Israeli Air Force F-35I Lightning II ‘Aldir’ planes approach a US Air Force 908th Expeditionary Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender to refuel over southern Israel, Aug. 2, 2020. / US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Oreilly

“The two air forces maintain close cooperation, including mutual learning and sharing of lessons learned,” according to an Israeli Defense Force statement. “This exercise illustrates the close relationship between the air forces and military echelons and enhances the cooperation of knowledge and capabilities of the F-35 and the IAF’s operational abilities.”

