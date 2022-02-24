Photo Credit: WH.gov / YouTube screen grab

US President Joe Biden announced Thursday night that he and his G7 counterparts agreed to move forward on “devastating packages of sanctions” and other economic measures “to hold Russia to account” following its invasion of Ukraine earlier in the day.

Biden told reporters the US is adding four more Russian banks to the two that Washington has already sanctioned, in addition to a list of names of “Russian elites and their family members … People who personally gain from the Kremlin’s policies should also share its pain,” he said.

Vladimir Putin was not among those being sanctioned, and the president ducked a question from a reporter, asking him why.

Sanctions will also be imposed on non-specified goods being exported to Russia from the US, he said.

Biden warned gas and oil companies not to exploit the situation to raise gas prices at the pumps, and said the US will release “additional barrels of oil” from its domestic supply as needed.

But when asked about what the US is doing specifically to help Ukraine, Biden said American is sending “humanitarian relief to relieve their suffering.”

The option of barring Russia from using the SWIFT international banking system is still on the table, he said, but “right now that’s not a position Europe wishes to take,” and maintained that sanctions being imposed by the US, NATO and its allies “exceed SWIFT.”

He added, “If we don’t move against him now with these significant sanctions, [Putin] will be emboldened.”

“We stand with the brave people of Ukraine,” Biden said in a tweet posted about an hour before his nationally-televised address on the matter.

A senior Defense Department official told reporters earlier in the day that at least two lines of Russian troops were headed directly for Ukraine’s capital city, Kiev, from the directions of Belarus and Crimea.

Ukrainian soldiers were seen in Kiev late Thursday afternoon burning paper documents next to the intelligence building, to prevent them from falling into Russian hands.

It is believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to topple the government of President Volodymr Zelensky and install a pro-Russian replacement.