Pompeo said that while he and his wife Susan “care deeply about America and the issues that I have been talking about for the last year and a half, and frankly decades . . . this isn’t our moment. This isn’t the time for us to seek elected office.”

The former Secretary of State said in an interview on Saturday (April 15) with FOX News anchor Brett Baeir the consistent rise of former President Donald Trump in the polls did not factor into the decision.

“This is a deeply personal decision for Susan and me, and Nick and his wife Rachel,” he said. “And I hope this race isn’t about people; I hope it’s about these ideas.”

Pompeo, who also served as director of the CIA, and as a member of Congress, promised he would “get after the fact that was President Biden is doing to this country is disastrous for every working family across this country.”

Regarding the question of whether he would endorse any particular GOP candidate, however, Pompeo added, “regarding the primary, we’ll see how it plays out.”

He did not promise to endorse Trump. “I think there’s a long way to go. I think Americans are thirsting for people making arguments, not just tweets. I think they’re looking for someone who can clearly articulate their vision for what parents ought to be doing to help their kids be successful in schools, and how we take back our streets from crime in the cities.

“I’m hopeful that it will be those debates about things that really matter . . . and if that happens, America will be in a pretty damn good place.”