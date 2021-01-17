Photo Credit: Wikimedia / tedeytan

Nine people were arrested in parts of downtown Brooklyn Saturday night during protests by Black Lives Matter. The charges are not yet known.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to call for “equal rights,” some of them on bicycles in what they called the “Action Against NYPD Rally” at the Barclay Center in downtown Brooklyn.

One demonstrator told News 12 that he believes Black Lives Matter protesters are treated unfairly by the NYPD when they’re “just trying to send a message for equal rights.”

Other protesters said they were treated much worse by police over the summer than the protesters who stormed the Capitol Building on January 6 in Washington DC.