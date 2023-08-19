Photo Credit: Freier for Civil Court

New York State Supreme Court Acting Justice Rachel Freier has been chosen by Brooklyn’s Democratic Party to run as a candidate for a permanent position on the bench of New York’s highest court.

Freier became a Civil Court judge in 2016 and served until this past February, when she was elevated to the position of Acting Supreme Court Justice.

A haredi religious mother of six from Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood, Freier is one of the first haredi religious women to become an acting Supreme Court judge. Sitting Supreme Court Judge Esther Morgenstern – also a haredi religious woman from Borough Park – preceded her in 2006 to attain a seat on the State Supreme Court bench.

Freier is also a paramedic and director of Ezras Nashim, a female-led volunteer emergency medical response service in Borough Park, and the founder of B’Derech, a nonprofit organization advocating for education and opportunity for teens in the Hasidic community.

There are six spots open on the Supreme Court bench, so it is likely that Freier will indeed win a seat. If she does, she will serve a 14-year term.