Photo Credit: Israel Police

A 14-year-old Arab terrorist threw a Molotov cocktail at Border Police in the Shiloach (Silwan) neighborhood, below the Old City of Jerusalem, on Friday evening. The police shot the attacker as he was throwing the bomb, wounding him. He was then arrested.

The attack was caught on a security camera.

*דוברות המשטרה (ירושלים):* *תיעוד מיוחד: צעיר בן 14 השליך הלילה בקבוק תבערה בשכונת סילוואן שבמזרח ירושלים, לוחמי מג”ב שפעלו באזור וחשו סכנה לחייהם, ביצעו ירי והצעיר נפצע ונעצר על ידי המשטרה* הלילה, פעלו לוחמי מג”ב ירושלים בשכונת סילוואן שבמזרח העיר ירושלים לשמירת ביטחון תושבי… pic.twitter.com/bXfludV6cx — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 19, 2023

