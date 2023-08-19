Photo Credit: Israel Police
Terrorist with Molotov cocktail in Shiloach, Jerusalem. August 18, 2023

A 14-year-old Arab terrorist threw a Molotov cocktail at Border Police in the Shiloach (Silwan) neighborhood, below the Old City of Jerusalem, on Friday evening. The police shot the attacker as he was throwing the bomb, wounding him. He was then arrested.

The attack was caught on a security camera.

