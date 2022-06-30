Photo Credit: StopAntisemitism.org.

A pro-Palestinian Authority thug has been charged with a federal hate crime in connection with the assault on 28-year-old pro-Israel Jewish activist Matt Greenman, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The attack took place on April 20 following a demonstration outside the Israeli Consulate at 800 Second Avenue, lauding the cause of the Palestinian Authority.

Saadah Masoud was identified as one of the gang of thugs who attacked Greenman near Lexington Avenue and East 42nd Street, according to a complaint filed June 10 by special US agent Lavalle Jackson of the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office.

Masoud, a resident of Brooklyn, posted a $75,000 bond but was denied a request to leave the state and attend a wedding in New Jersey.

Greenman, who had draped himself with an Israeli flag at the time, was allegedly punched in the face by Masoud, who together with others who had participated in the demonstration by ‘Within Our Lifetime Palestine,’ a group that supports intifada against Israel.

THREAD: this is the result of "globalize the intifada" – attacks on Jews like Matt Green who was physically assaulted at yesterday's 'Within Our Lifetime' rally in NYC! Green was peacefully standing w/the Israeli flag when he was punched in the face by the man on the right. pic.twitter.com/QREJb5sA4b — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) April 21, 2022

“He threw me down, punched and kicked me in the face, then left and said, ‘That’s what you get for being a terrorist,’” Greenman told media.

The pro-Israel activist was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries from the beating, which included a concussion.

‘Within Our Lifetime Palestine” is active on CUNY campuses in the city.

Court documents state that Masoud allegedly threatened and assaulted a Jewish community leader in Brooklyn last June as well. “We know where you live, we will get you,” he reportedly said, hitting the man in the head and body.

In July 2021, Masoud allegedly attacked another Jewish man who was carrying an Israeli flag in Brooklyn, hitting in the face and stealing his flag.

According to the complaint, Masoud also threatened supporters of Israel on Instagram. On one post, he said, “I wish I could show you the things I do to zionists, but I can’t post them. Just keep watching my stories I’m going to keep violating you dirty Zionist. I feel bad for you zionist people when judgment day comes and we slaughter all of them like sheep.”

The New York City Council was set to hold a public hearing on Thursday over complaints about the rising antisemitism on the campuses of CUNY and other colleges in the city – but CUNY Chancellor Felix Matos Rodrigues didn’t bother to show. He also cancelled a prior scheduled appearance at a city council hearing intended to address antisemitism on campus.

