Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton / Flash 90

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is making sure President Donald Trump gets the message loud and clear.

“The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City. He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown he should be reminded Black Lives Matter,” mayoral spokesperson Julia Arrendondo said in a statement on Wednesday, according to a report published by the New York Daily News.

Just to make sure the president really gets the message, though, a mammoth Black Lives Matter mural will be painted in neon yellow letters along Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets directly in front of Trump Tower before the Fourth of July.

This will be one of seven to be slathered throughout the Big Apple’s five boroughs, including two more in Manhattan – one on Centre Street downtown, and one along Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem, according to a report published by the New York Post.

Earlier this month in Washington DC, a 35-foot-tall Black Lives Matter mural was painted in neon yellow letters on 16th Street NW on the north of Lafayette Square, leading to the White House.

Google maps has since officially marked the site “Black Lives Matter Plaza, and it has been photographed from space. “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”