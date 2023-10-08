Photo Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon / Flash 90

At least 32 New York senior law enforcement officials and police chiefs were in Israel when Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization launched its war against Israel early Saturday.

The officials were in Israel for an international counter terrorism and antisemitism training program at the time, according to Fox News Digital.

Advertisement





“I am in communication with our Deputy Chief who informed me that though the delegation is close to the Gaza Strip, they are sheltering in a safe location and every effort is underway for their safe return to New York,” District Attorney Miriam Rocah said.

“While I am personally overcome with emotions about the devastation unfolding in Israel, I share in the gratitude I hear from our colleagues about their wellbeing and protection during their evacuation despite wanting to stay for their week-long training,” she added.

The officials remained in the country on Sunday and were waiting until flights resume at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv. Heavy rocket fire persuaded foreign airlines to temporarily cancel their flights to and from the Jewish State.