Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg / Flash 90

Israeli security personnel made a horrific discovery Sunday while searching the grounds of a desert rave held this weekend near Kibbutz Re’em, not far from the border with Gaza.

The bodies of some 240 young people were found at the site of the music festival that was dedicated to peace with Israel’s neighbors, raising the Israeli death toll to 600 in the war launched by Hamas.

One of the survivors of the attack, Raziel Tamir, told Israel’s KAN BET radio in an interview Sunday that he was awakened in his tent by the smell of smoke and the sounds of gunfire, screaming, and explosions at 6 am Saturday.

“When I went outside my tent, I saw a crazy number of bodies, and terrorists running and firing everywhere, throwing grenades and stun grenades at people,” Tamir told the public broadcaster.

“People tried to run to their cars, but the terrorists waited and slaughtered them as they tried to get into their cars and escape.” Rockets were fired at those who fled.

Among the bodies discovered at the site of the desert rave were many belonging to Israeli high school students from across the country, and foreign nationals from the United States, Canada, Germany and Norway.

Some 2,000 participants were at the event, and most were sleeping when the site was overrun by dozens of Hamas terrorists from Gaza.

Of those who survived, hundreds were shot and wounded by the hordes of terrorists who had earlier flooded through Israel’s border security fence. Some were abducted by the terrorists and dragged back across the border into Gaza, held captive by Hamas.

The IDF has ordered the evacuation of the following communities in preparation for its upcoming attack on Hamas:

Alumim, Be’eri, Ein Hashlosha, Gevim, Holit, Ivim, Karmia, Kerem Shalom, Kfar Aza, Kisufim, Magen, Mefalsim, Nahal Oz, Netiv Ha’Asara, Nir Am, Nirim, Nir Oz, Nir Yitzchak, Or Haner, Re’im, Sa’ad, Sufa, Yad Mordechai, Zikim.

May the memory of the defenseless innocents who were slaughtered be a blessing and may their blood be avenged.