An emergency campaign urging Jewish nursing women to donate breast milk to Israel resulted in a massive response to the request by a Brooklyn-based Syrian Jewish initiative publicized by the “SY Alerts” chat group.

“Lo Aleinu, we’re gathering frozen breast milk for donation to Israeli babies who have lost their mothers,” organizers wrote Thursday, with three weeping emojis alongside. “If you’d like to contribute, please drop of your donations by 5 pm sharp.”

Information on where to drop off the milk in the Midwood section of Brooklyn and in Midtown Manhattan was provided, together with a request for a suggested donation of $5 for transportation.

Within three hours, hundreds of women had donated more than 1,000 lbs of milk in packages of filled plastic milk storage bags, tied neatly in plastic shopping bags, many already frozen.

“What a special community,” the organizations wrote admiringly in a follow up post. מי כעמך ישראל. (Who is like you, O People of Israel.)

“We got crazy reaction. What a beautiful kiddush Hashem. The milk will be transported on an airplane equipped with a freezer. The milk will then travel to Israel and begin to be distributed South of Israel before it goes up North,” the organizers wrote.

“Shoutout to Kosher Corner for lending their truck on a Thursday afternoon!”