Photo Credit: Google Maps

The FBI, a counterterrorism unit and a bomb squad were called in following an explosion on Friday evening at around 8pm, near a Queens synagogue on Metropolitan Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Kew Gardens, according to a report by FreedomNewsTV.

According to ABC-7 News, the explosion was related to a personal dispute between someone on the street and two people in a van.

Advertisement



The explosion was so loud it shook their house, one neighbor said. A number of people on the scene said it was fireworks, perhaps an M80 firecracker.

Police sent units to other synagogues in the area, but they do not believe the explosion was connected to the synagogues in the area.

(1/2) The NYPD is investigating an incident at 8233 Lefferts Blvd. in Queens. The incident appears to be a dispute between an individual on the street and two individuals in a van. It appears that the van tossed a firework onto the sidewalk which was set off as they drove away. pic.twitter.com/gtXbCHPdH9 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 26, 2021