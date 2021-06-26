Photo Credit: Google Maps
Synagogues in Queens, NY near Metropolitan Ave and Lefferts Boulevard.

The FBI, a counterterrorism unit and a bomb squad were called in following an explosion on Friday evening at around 8pm, near a Queens synagogue on Metropolitan Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in Kew Gardens, according to a report by FreedomNewsTV.

According to ABC-7 News, the explosion was related to a personal dispute between someone on the street and two people in a van.

The explosion was so loud it shook their house, one neighbor said. A number of people on the scene said it was fireworks, perhaps an M80 firecracker.

Police sent units to other synagogues in the area, but they do not believe the explosion was connected to the synagogues in the area.

