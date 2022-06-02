Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Bazman1987

A bill to protect owners, operators and drivers of first-responder emergency vehicles from speeding tickets issued while responding to medical emergencies passed unanimously on Wednesday in the New York State Senate.

The bill (S8031A) was advanced by NYS Senator Simcha Felder of the 17th district.

“Every single one of us is grateful to the members of Hatzalah for their selfless, lifesaving work. They are heroes!” Felder said.

“Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week without a break nothing stops them from rushing to help in an emergency.

“Who would have thought that with all they sacrifice, one of the biggest challenges they face here in New York City is the rising number of camera tickets generating piles of violations on a daily basis?” Felder said.

“I am so gratified that, together with my colleagues in Albany, today my bill was passed to help the Hatzalah volunteers who help us every day.”

The bill protects operators and owners of first-response emergency vehicles from liability for the monetary penalties of certain traffic infractions that occur while responding to a medical emergency.