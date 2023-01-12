Photo Credit: courtesy NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov via Twitter
At least 100 protesters demonstrate Jan. 2, 2022 against antisemitism in New York after a vicious attack on a young man wearing an IDF sweatshirt in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn a week earlier.

The office of New York’s Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has offered a cushy plea bargain deal to Palestinian Authority antisemitic attacker Waseem Awawdeh that would reduce his sentence to a mere six months’ prison time in return for pleading guilty to viciously beating a Jewish man in May 2021.

The deal allows the attacker to avoid a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Awawdeh, a 23-year-old resident of the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, attacked 29-year-old Joseph Borgen near Times Square together with two other thugs, both from Staten Island. Borgen, who wears a yarmulke, was heading to a pro-Israel rally when he was jumped.

Borgen, an Upper East Side Orthodox Jewish accountant who was seriously injured in the attack, was knocked to the ground and then punched, kicked, pepper-sprayed and beaten with crutches while yelling antisemitic epithets.

“I felt a liquid being poured on my face, and at first, I thought I was getting urinated on, but it turned out I was getting maced and pepper-sprayed,” Borgen told the New York Post at the time. “My face was on fire. That pain was worse than the concussion and all this other stuff that followed.”

Awawdeh, who was wearing a tee shirt showing the entire state of Israel as “Palestine” when he was taken into custody, was charged with assault as a hate crime, gang assault, menacing, aggravated harassment as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon. He reportedly told prosecutors at the time, “If I could do it again, I would do it again. I have no problem doing it again.”

“It is outrageous that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is willing to let Awawdeh, who is violent and unrepentant, back on the streets of New York after only six months,” Canary Mission said in a statement.

“With skyrocketing attacks on Jews in New York — close to 200 documented cases since 2018 — there have been only two convictions that resulted in prison sentences. We have only one question: Why?”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

