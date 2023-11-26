Photo Credit: Flatbush Shomrim via NYScanner / YouTube screengrab
A gang of three thugs was busy attacking Jews in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn on Shabbat, Nov. 25 2023

Antisemitism is heating up in the quiet Brooklyn neighborhood of Flatbush, home to a large Orthodox Jewish community.

This past Shabbat afternoon (Nov. 25), there were three separate antisemitic attacks on Jews, all of them in the very heart of the neighborhood, perpetrated by three young punks wearing what appeared to be sweatsuits in white, red, and black/white.

Advertisement


The first incident took place at around 4 pm, on East 17th Street between Avenues J and K. The thugs yelled “Free Palestine!” before punching and kicking the victim.

The “Free Palestine” shout made it clear the assault was not a simple mugging: no, this was a brazen antisemitic hate crime.

The second physical assault took place a few minutes later, not far away, on East 18th Street between Avenues K and L. The second attacker kicked his victim but said nothing, however, which may be used later to mitigate the case in court if the suspects are caught.

The third attack took place on Avenue L and East 17th Street, not far from the Edward R. Murrow public high school. This attack also involved a physical assault (punching and kicking) and was irrefutably antisemitic, with the attackers again yelling “Free Palestine!”

It is clear from videos posted on social media and the body language of this little gang that they were out hunting Jews.

New York City Councilmember Kalman Yeger commented in a sarcastic tweet, “Guarantee that assaulting Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn won’t ‘free Palestine.’ NYPD Hate Crimes, NYPD 70 Pct and Flatbush Shomrim are hunting for these junior jihadis. They’ll be caught,” he added.

All three incidents are under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

H/T NYScanner

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli Flag and Hostages’ Portraits Raised in Antarctica
Next articleHouthis Board Israeli-Owned Oil Tanker Off Yemen’s Red Sea Coast
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR