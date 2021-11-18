Photo Credit: Pixabay

New York City Council member Linda Lee paid a visit Wednesday to a bagel place in Queens targeted last week by an antisemite.

The attacker, who claimed to be “Palestinian,” filmed himself while threatening to burn down Bagels & Co. over the Israeli flag that flies above the restaurant.

The attacker demanded that the owners take down the Israeli flags and shut down the business.

New York State Assemblyman David Weprin said he was “monitoring the situation” along with New York Police Inspector Kevin Chan at the 107 precinct.

“No matter your politics, we cannot accept this hatred in District 23 or New York City,” Lee said, adding that she visited the store’s owners “to assure them our community stands with them 100 percent.”

An estimated 200,000 Jews live in the borough of Queens.

