Photo Credit: yishai fleisher

At the foot of the Tomb of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs Rabbi Yishai Fleisher goes through the Torah portion of Vayislach and discusses the wrestling match between Jacob and the angel of Esav, the granting of the name Israel at Beit El, and the tear-jerking burial of the Matriarch Rachel in Bethlehem, and then finally Jacob’s long-awaited return to Isaac in Hebron. Also: The darn New York Times is teaming up with Israel-haters to delegitimize Hebron – we must fight it!