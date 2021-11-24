Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Rhododendrites
2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation, which takes place the day before the parade on 77th and 81st streets on either side of the American Museum of Natural History.

New York residents watched on Wednesday as personnel began the six-hour process of inflating the famous characters that were preparing to fly in the 95th annual, iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Marchers step off Thursday morning at 9 am on the Upper West Side and in Midtown Manhattan.

The pre-parade event began Wednesday at 12 noon with preparation of balloons, lined up on 77th and 81st Streets.

Among the characters to grace this year’s parade are “Baby Yoda” from Disney’s “The Maladorian,” Ronald McDonald and Pokémon characters Pikachu and Eevee.

The parade’s executive producer, Will Cross, told The New York Post, “We can’t wait to help New York City and the nation kick off the holiday season with the return of this cherished tradition.”

Spectators at the balloon inflation event were required to wear masks at all times, and comply with social distancing protocols in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.

Visitors ages 12 and up were also required to show proof of vaccination at checkpoints to the event. Proof of a negative PCR test was not accepted, although children ages 11 and under were allowed in with a vaccinated adult.

