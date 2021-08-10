Photo Credit: Courtesy, NYS Governor's Office

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation in a televised statement on Tuesday amid multiple allegations that he sexually harassed female staff members.

One week ago, the office of State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of its investigation into the allegations, saying there was merit to claims that Cuomo had harassed nearly a dozen women during their employment with the state. One of the alleged victims was a State Police Trooper who accused the governor of harassment while she was assigned to Cuomo’s security detail.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore that’s what I’ll do,” Cuomo told reporters, “because I work for you. And doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you. Because as we say, it’s not about me — it’s about we.”

Cuomo’s resignation will become effective in 14 days.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, 62, will become the first woman ever to hold the post of governor in the state, becoming New York’s 57th top leader. Hochul is former member of Congress who represented the Buffalo area.

Cuomo’s resignation comes in response to increased, intensive pressure by state lawmakers as they consider whether to launch impeachment procedures against him over the harassment allegations.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, away from New York on vacation, issued a two-line statement in response to Cuomo’s announcement.

“Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories. It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York,” he said.

A top Cuomo aide – executive secretary Melissa DeRosa, resigned one day earlier (Monday, August 9) after one of Cuomo’s accusers spoke with media about the allegations.