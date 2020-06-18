Photo Credit: TechCrunch via Flickr
Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio

New York City begins Phase II of reopening after months of being shut down out of safety concerns to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus.

The reopening takes place this coming Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed Thursday in remarks to reporters.

The new status means customers will be able to dine at restaurants (outdoors only so far), return to hair stylists and barbershops, and shop at retail establishments indoors as well.

Just as important, all of the city’s parks and playgrounds will at last be open, lock, chain and weld-free — even in the Jewish neighborhoods.

The reopening takes place just in time for Tuesday’s Democratic primary race for Congressional candidates.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

