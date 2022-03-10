Photo Credit: Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol / Twitter

New York City Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a vicious attack on a 91-year-old woman this past Monday (March 7) in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

The incident took place at around 6:30 am on a residential street near East 14th Street and Avenue J, a popular and busy shopping area in the heart of the neighborhood, as the woman was seated on the stairs of a home, resting.

#Wanted! The animal in the attached video is wanted for a vicious assault and robbery of a 91-year-old, that took place yesterday in the vicinity of E14 & Ave J. If you have info, recognize or see him, call 911 and our 24-hour hotline immediately 718-338-9797. #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/pO4GKMMYQA — Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol (@FlatbushShomrim) March 8, 2022

Advertisement



The perpetrator was seen on the video walking back and forth several times, limping and using a cane, which he then used to beat the elderly woman before robbing her and fleeing the scene on foot.

Flatbush Shomrim civil patrol volunteers collected hours of video footage of the incident that led to the identification of the attacker. He was arrested at his residence by detectives from NYPD’s 70 Precinct.