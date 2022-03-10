Photo Credit: Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol / Twitter
Attacker beats and robs a 91-year-old woman as she was resting on steps in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, March 7, 2022

New York City Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a vicious attack on a 91-year-old woman this past Monday (March 7) in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

The incident took place at around 6:30 am on a residential street near East 14th Street and Avenue J, a popular and busy shopping area in the heart of the neighborhood, as the woman was seated on the stairs of a home, resting.

The perpetrator was seen on the video walking back and forth several times, limping and using a cane, which he then used to beat the elderly woman before robbing her and fleeing the scene on foot.

Flatbush Shomrim civil patrol volunteers collected hours of video footage of the incident that led to the identification of the attacker. He was arrested at his residence by detectives from NYPD’s 70 Precinct.

