Antisemitic hate notes left at a Starbucks in Manhattan on July 29, 2022

New York’s Finest are searching for a man who used a hammer on Friday to smash windows at a Starbucks in Manhattan after posted antisemitic notes filled with hate on the building.

The notes said: “Get out of my country” and “Ban Israel” and “Move away from Egypt.”

All of the hateful epithets were written in capital block letters, with what appeared to have been a black pen.

The incident took place at the Starbucks on 9th Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

That same day, detectives from the NYPD Warrant Squad arrested a man in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on charges of aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

The charges stem from the man’s antisemitic threats and finally, his physical attack on a group of Jews on the corner of Utica Avenue and Lincoln Place.

Just two days earlier, on July 27, a Jewish man was attacked on the NYC subway. The attack took place just a few hours after the Americans Against Antisemitism organization released a report on the effectiveness – or lack thereof – of the city’s district attorneys in prosecuting violent criminals.

Earlier this month (July 6) the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force made an arrest in the theft of a yarmulka from a six-year-old child at 11 o’clock in the morning, in front of 1005 Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, a Hassidic stronghold.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
