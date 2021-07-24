Photo Credit: Hana Levi Julian

Surveillance camera footage in Brooklyn, N.Y., caught a suspect in the act as she used a hammer to break a glass window at a Jewish school building.

The video, shared by the Twitter account Williamsburg News on Tuesday, shows an African-American woman walking up to the windows of a Jewish school in broad daylight, taking out a hammer from her handbag and then smashing one before walking away.

A perp is seen randomly walking up to windows of a Hasidic Jewish School on Franklin Ave & Flushing Ave taking out a hammer from a bag and smashed the windows of the school and walking away, if you have more information contact ⁦@WspuShomrim⁩ and ⁦@NYPD90Pct⁩ . pic.twitter.com/dwGfOb0c3M — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) July 20, 2021

The crime took place on July 15, Patch.com reported.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that he will direct the state’s Hate Crimes Task Force to help investigate the incident.

“This attempt to instill fear into the Jewish community will not be tolerated,” he said. “Hatred like this is abhorrent, disgusting and unacceptable.”

The vandalism took place mere days after a Jewish man was physically assaulted and robbed on his way to a synagogue in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn.