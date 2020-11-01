Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Thinking about traveling to New York, now that the morbidity there seems like it is under control? After all, New York has America’s third-lowest positive test rate, surpassed only by Maine and Vermont.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new rules this past Saturday for those who are thinking of traveling to the Empire State. It won’t be simple.

Advertisement



Inbound travelers will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result that was done within 72 hours of arrival in New York – or be subject to a 14-day self-quarantine.

And here’s the kicker: even if you have a negative test result, you still are expected to self-quarantine for one week.

You can shorten that time if you take another test after four days and that result is also negative.

Do you live in Connecticut, New Jersey or Pennsylvania? If so, you get a “Get Out Of Jail for Free” pass, meaning the rules don’t apply to you, thanks to a “neighbors’ agreement” made by the governors of those states, all of which border New York.

The above rules will be enforced by county health officials, by the way. And the state is not COVID-19-free: 1,121 New Yorkers were hospitalized with the virus on Friday, and eight New Yorkers died.

The United States faced its worst week for its battle against the coronavirus, with more than half a million new cases. On Saturday, there were 84,285 new cases of COVID-19 in the US, and 848 new deaths from the virus, according to the New York Times.

There were more than 99,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, a global record, with 24 states reporting their worst weeks for new cases, and not one state showed any improvement – in short, a rotten week for the gladiators who are battling this pandemic.