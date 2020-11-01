Photo Credit: courtesy David Weiss

Thousands of Trump supporters drove in convoys to Rockland County for a MAGA support rally, coming into the site in dozens of vehicle convoys from New York and New Jersey.

The crowd was addressed by black supporters of President Donald Trump, who have been working intensively to flip New York from blue to red for the president’s re-election this coming Tuesday.

The Black Voices for Trump organization has been working hard to build up support for the president in the black population, and have been even more successful this time around than during the last campaign. One of the speakers at Sunday’s rally in Rockland County said, however, that Sunday’s effort was not just about the presidential election.

“Today we speak loudly. We will speak loudly for the next couple of years until the governor’s election. We will not tolerate a tyrant as our governor of New York State.”

Thousands of Trump supporters converge in Rockland County NY for a #MAGA support rally. Dozens of vehicle convoys from NY and NJ have met there. Crowd addressed by black supporters of @realDonaldTrump @TeamTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/3W2StC86Cg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2020

Thousands of vehicles and passengers came from across New York and New Jersey to attend the rally. Traffic lanes on the Garden State Parkway were filled with pro-Trump vehicles heading towards Rockland County; in Brooklyn New York, JewsForTrump vehicles were lining up early at Floyd Bennet Field to get a head start on the convoy, while Jewish drivers in Lakewood New Jersey were doing the same.

It was not clear what time the rally would end, or how long it would take participants to get back home, but there was no lack of enthusiasm no matter how long that process might take!