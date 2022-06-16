Photo Credit: Flash 90

A US shareholder has sued Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, saying the firm mishandled the decision by the ice cream company to boycott Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The lawsuit accuses Unilever of silence prior to the announcement that Ben & Jerry’s would cease sales in Judea and Samaria, knowing the news could prompt states to divest from the firm, dropping its value.

A class action lawsuit was filed this week in Manhattan Federal Court by a Michigan pension fund, the City of St. Clair Shores Police and Fire Retirement System, accusing Unilever of improperly concealing the decision before it was announced.

Such an action was taken, the plaintiff contends, because the company knew many states might decide to divest from the firm – and yet, it should behind the decision once it was announced.

“As a result of defendants’ wrongful actions and omissions, and the declines in the market value of Unilever ADRs, plaintiff and other class members have suffered significant losses and damages,” the complaint said.

Many American states have established laws prohibiting participation in the international Boycott, Divest & Sanctions economic war on the State of Israel.

Seven states did subsequently divest their pension funds from Unilever in response to the decision by Ben & Jerry’s announced last July that it would not renew its contract with the local Israeli supplier, who refused to cease sales and operations in Judea and Samaria.

Among the states who abandoned Unilever were New York, Florida, Arizona and Texas.