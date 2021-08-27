Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz

The Village of Great Neck, N.Y., unanimously adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism.

The Long Island community made the decision during its board of trustees meeting on Aug. 17. The village joins other area municipalities in adopting the definition of anti-Semitism, including Hempstead, North Hempstead, Nassau County, Oyster Bay and Glen Cove.

Advertisement



Village of Great Neck Mayor Pedram Bral explained that it is crucial to have a unified front against any kind of anti-Semitism, bigotry and racism.

“Obviously, there has been a significant rise in anti-Semitism with all of the discussions and writings that people make on social media as well as different channels,” he said. “I think it’s important to really speak in a unified voice against anti-Semitism or any other racism.”

The IHRA working definition of anti-Semitism states that: “Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”