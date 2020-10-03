Photo Credit: Shealah Craghead / public domain

US President Donald Trump, age 74, was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday evening after doctors decided “out an abundance of caution” it would be best to monitor his condition at the hospital.

The president and First Lady Melania were both diagnosed with COVID-19 early Friday after their tests returned positive.

“In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking znc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin,” Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley, one of the president’s personal physicians, wrote in his statement to media. “First Lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today.”

Upon his arrival at the hospital, Trump’s first order of business was to reassure Americans — via Twitter — that he was still capable of carrying out his duties.

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Conley briefed the White House press corps on Trump’s condition again Saturday morning, about 14 hours after he arrived Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The First Lady remained in their quarters at the White House. In his briefing Conley described the president’s symptoms as an “extremely mild cough” with fatigue and nasal congestion, “all of which are resolving and improving.”

Trump received the experimental Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail to boost his immune system while still at the White House, and once he had arrived at the hospital, doctors began treatment with the remdesivir antiviral medication as well.

According to Conley, the president has not required supplemental oxygen.

White House officials have repeatedly emphasized that Trump has not transferred power to Vice President Mike Pence, as is customary when the president is incapable of carrying out his duties or is scheduled to undergo anesthesia or otherwise unconscious.

There are a number of people close to the president who have also tested positive for the virus in the hours that followed Trump’s diagnosis.

By midday Saturday, former campaign manager Bill Stepien, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser Hope Hicks, three GOP senators, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie have all announced or been confirmed as positive for the virus.