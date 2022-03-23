Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Republican Jewish Coalition released its second list of 2022 midterm candidate endorsements on Monday, including 10 incumbents and four challengers.

The organization previously endorsed six candidates, bringing its total number of endorsements to 20.

According to a news release, the recent incumbent candidates endorsed by RJC include Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Reps. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), David Valadao (R-Calif.), Andy Harris (R-Md.), Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.), Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Nancy Mace (R-S.C.).

The challengers include Esther Joy King who is running for Illinois’s 17th Congressional District seat; Monica De La Cruz, who is running for Texas’s 15th Congressional District seat; Wesley Hunt, who is running for Texas’s 38th Congressional seat; and Derrick Van Orden, who is running for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District seat.

“The American people have had enough of the Democrats’ failures—from skyrocketing inflation, to rising crime, to capitulating on the world stage. Our families have been hurt, and our economy and national security have been weakened by the ‘progressive’ agenda that Democrats have shoved through the House and Senate in the last 15 months,” said RJC executive director Matt Brooks in a news release.

“We need Republicans in Congress who will fight for America’s freedom, security and prosperity, and who support our ally, Israel,” he added.

Brooks noted that the endorsed candidates will bring “much-needed sanity” back to Congress.